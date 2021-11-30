Credit Suisse AG Sells 4,638 Shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) by 28.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,760 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,638 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Peoples Bancorp were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Peoples Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 9,269 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 28,274 shares of the bank’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,419 shares of the bank’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on PEBO. Piper Sandler raised Peoples Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.20.

PEBO stock opened at $31.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $887.21 million, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.90. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.11 and a 1 year high of $36.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.08.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $59.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.54 million. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 17.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.57%.

In related news, Director Michael N. Vittorio bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.80 per share, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit; debit and automated teller machine cards; credit cards for individuals and businesses; merchant credit card transaction processing services; corporate and personal trust services; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier’s checks; life, health, property and casualty insurance products; brokerage services; and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEBO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO).

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.