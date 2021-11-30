Credit Suisse AG Sells 4,018 Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA)

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) by 14.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,018 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LILA. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 112,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 8,341 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 12.0% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,684,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,350,000 after purchasing an additional 181,098 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Liberty Latin America during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,005,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,941,000 after buying an additional 30,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 505.7% in the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 16,030 shares in the last quarter. 15.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Latin America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of LILA stock opened at $11.57 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.38. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.97 and a 12 month high of $14.79.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.41. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Latin America Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C&W Caribbean and Networks, VTR/Cabletica, C&W Panama, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The C&W Caribbean and Networks segment provides video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services.

