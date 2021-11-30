Credit Suisse AG Purchases 107,700 Shares of Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) by 38.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 385,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,700 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Sundial Growers were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Sundial Growers in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Sundial Growers by 982.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,918,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,301,000 after buying an additional 64,366,672 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Sundial Growers by 34.9% during the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 293,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 75,983 shares during the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Sundial Growers during the second quarter valued at about $2,003,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sundial Growers during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 9.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sundial Growers stock opened at $0.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.69 and a 200-day moving average of $0.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 5.69. Sundial Growers Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $3.96.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sundial Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.80.

Sundial Growers Company Profile

Sundial Growers, Inc engages in the production and distribution of flower, pre-rolls and vapes. The firm offers licensed producer, ACMPR, cannabis, medical cannabis, health and wellness, and cannabis extracts. The company was founded by Stanley J. Swiatek and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

