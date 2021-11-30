Credit Suisse AG Invests $329,000 in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:MOON)

Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:MOON) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.19% of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF by 399.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 250,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,172,000 after buying an additional 200,400 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF in the second quarter valued at about $4,305,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF by 36.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 82,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 22,004 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF by 15,926.5% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 32,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 31,853 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF in the second quarter valued at about $970,000.

Shares of MOON stock opened at $30.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.84. Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.25 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28.

