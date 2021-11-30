Credit Suisse AG Has $382,000 Stock Position in Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its stake in Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) by 29.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,039 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,375 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Banco Macro were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMA. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Banco Macro in the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Macro in the 1st quarter worth about $167,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Banco Macro in the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Banco Macro in the 2nd quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Macro in the 1st quarter worth about $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Macro alerts:

Shares of NYSE BMA opened at $13.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $847.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.13. Banco Macro S.A. has a 52 week low of $12.24 and a 52 week high of $21.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Macro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Banco Macro Company Profile

Banco Macro SA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It serves the low and mid-income individuals, and small and mid-sized companies. The firm offers savings, checking accounts, time deposits, fund management, loans, mortgages, and direct banking transactions. The company was founded on November 21, 1966 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Featured Article: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Banco Macro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Macro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.