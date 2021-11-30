Credit Suisse AG Has $342,000 Stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) by 37.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,469 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.06% of Peapack-Gladstone Financial worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 24.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 13.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 5.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 8.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 32.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 9,220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

PGC opened at $33.28 on Tuesday. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $21.24 and a twelve month high of $36.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $620.17 million, a PE ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.28.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $52.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.67 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 19.98%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s payout ratio is 8.66%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday.

In other Peapack-Gladstone Financial news, EVP Vincent A. Spero sold 5,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $203,933.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stuart M. Vorcheimer sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total value of $123,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,638 shares of company stock worth $866,692 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.49% of the company’s stock.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits and consumer. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities; deposit generation; operation of ATMs; telephone and internet banking services; merchant credit card services; and customer support and sales.

