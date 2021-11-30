Credit Suisse AG Acquires New Holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AOSL. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 38.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,634,000 after purchasing an additional 377,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 14.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,272,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,687,000 after acquiring an additional 165,152 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 62.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 211,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,433,000 after acquiring an additional 81,700 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 113.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 112,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 59,703 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 5,583.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 54,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 53,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AOSL. B. Riley lifted their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock opened at $46.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $50.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.31.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $187.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Yifan Liang sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.90, for a total transaction of $236,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $84,373.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,315 shares of company stock valued at $2,480,692. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.

