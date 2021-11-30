CRDT (CRDT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $810,163.00

CRDT (CURRENCY:CRDT) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 30th. CRDT has a market cap of $30,636.78 and $810,163.00 worth of CRDT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CRDT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, CRDT has traded 32.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001212 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003067 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00044321 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00008222 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.42 or 0.00236623 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.56 or 0.00088775 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

CRDT Profile

CRDT (CRDT) is a coin. CRDT’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,779,314 coins. The Reddit community for CRDT is https://reddit.com/r/CRDT . CRDT’s official Twitter account is @CRDTpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CRDT is crdt.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CRDT™ is a system of finance that allows users to make transactions internationally, CRDTpay is coming soon with a complete banking solution. “

