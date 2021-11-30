Covesting (COV) Reaches Market Cap of $9.06 Million

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. Over the last seven days, Covesting has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Covesting coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.53 or 0.00000935 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Covesting has a market cap of $9.06 million and $429,292.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Covesting alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001214 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003126 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00043736 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00008258 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.87 or 0.00235782 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.16 or 0.00089439 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Covesting Coin Profile

Covesting is a coin. Its launch date was October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 18,925,444 coins and its circulating supply is 16,945,444 coins. Covesting’s official message board is medium.com/covesting . The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Covesting’s official website is covesting.io . Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Covesting platform was conceived to help investors and cryptocurrency traders getting in touch with each other. Investors can browse through dozens of trading strategies, provided by professional asset managers, and subscribe to the ones matching their goals. Thanks to technology-based solutions and smart-contracts, the Covesting platform allows its users to replicate trading activity of a chosen Model directly into their segregated account at Covesting. The COVESTING Token is an ERC20 utility token built on Ethereum blockchain, designed to be used by members within the COVESTING platform. Thus, demand for (COV) correlates with the trading volume and activity on the platform.COV token is not available in the United States or other jurisdictions where transactions in such ERC-20 tokens/cryptocurrencies as COV is prohibited by lawDue to a Kucoin hack, Covesting performed a token swap. From 7/10/2020 all addresses holding the $COV token received new tokens. Starting from 7:00am UTC and until the process completion notice all token holders were advised not to move their tokens. “

Covesting Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covesting should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Covesting using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Covesting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Covesting and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.