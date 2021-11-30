Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Sets New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $310.00 to $280.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Coupa Software traded as low as $193.94 and last traded at $193.94, with a volume of 15350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $202.66.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on COUP. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded shares of Coupa Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coupa Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.18.

In related news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.35, for a total value of $12,167,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 897 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $220,670.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,924 shares of company stock worth $40,419,559 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Coupa Software by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Coupa Software by 99.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Coupa Software by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. bought a new stake in Coupa Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $526,000. Finally, Stony Point Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Coupa Software by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC now owns 60,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,326,000 after buying an additional 16,164 shares during the period.

The company has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.81 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $230.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $179.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.98 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 17.63% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coupa Software Company Profile (NASDAQ:COUP)

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

