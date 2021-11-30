Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by RMR Wealth Builders

RMR Wealth Builders grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,322 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,047 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,467,320 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $580,575,000 after purchasing an additional 97,511 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 30.8% in the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 80,700 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,931,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 21,323 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,437,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.9% in the second quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 6,330 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 66.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $468.00 to $472.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $498.73.

Shares of COST opened at $554.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $487.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $442.31. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $307.00 and a twelve month high of $560.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.24, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.65.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The company had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.04%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

