Costa Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CTTQF) Short Interest Up 137.5% in November

Costa Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CTTQF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 159,100 shares, a growth of 137.5% from the October 31st total of 67,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of CTTQF remained flat at $$2.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Costa Group has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $3.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.55.

Costa Group Company Profile

Costa Group Holdings Limited produces, packs, and markets fruits and vegetables to food retailers. The company operates through three segments: Produce, Costa Farms & Logistics, and International. It offers mushrooms, raspberries, strawberries, blackberries, tomatoes, citrus, avocados, bananas, grapes, and other fruits.

