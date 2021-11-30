Costa Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CTTQF) Short Interest Up 137.5% in November

Costa Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CTTQF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 159,100 shares, an increase of 137.5% from the October 31st total of 67,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of CTTQF remained flat at $$2.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.55. Costa Group has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $3.60.

Get Costa Group alerts:

About Costa Group

Costa Group Holdings Limited produces, packs, and markets fruits and vegetables to food retailers. The company operates through three segments: Produce, Costa Farms & Logistics, and International. It offers mushrooms, raspberries, strawberries, blackberries, tomatoes, citrus, avocados, bananas, grapes, and other fruits.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Costa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.