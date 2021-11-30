COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decline of 40.4% from the October 31st total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

CICOY stock opened at $8.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.86. COSCO SHIPPING has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $14.72.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of COSCO SHIPPING from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business, Container Terminal Business, and Corporate and Other Operations segments.

