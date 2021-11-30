CorionX (CORX) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $77,097.00

CorionX (CURRENCY:CORX) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. One CorionX coin can now be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CorionX has a market capitalization of $611,843.98 and approximately $77,097.00 worth of CorionX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CorionX has traded down 57.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001211 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.99 or 0.00043662 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00008218 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $134.58 or 0.00235158 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.07 or 0.00089249 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

CorionX Profile

CorionX (CRYPTO:CORX) is a coin. CorionX’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 140,328,964 coins. The Reddit community for CorionX is https://reddit.com/r/Corionx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CorionX is corion.io/corionx . CorionX’s official Twitter account is @CorionPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CorionX as a utility token stands for the adoption, usage, and spreading of stablecoins, CBDCs, Openfiance, Crypto and DeFi solutions. Introducing them to the world and supports the collaboration of the community. CorionX creates one platform for stablecoins and leads the #MoneyInTheRightDirection Movement to succeed in the paradigm shift and using crypto as digital and programmable money. CorionX is the “gas” for a stablecoin and crypto infrastructures. “

Buying and Selling CorionX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CorionX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CorionX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CorionX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

