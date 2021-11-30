CoreSite Realty Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.27 (NYSE:COR)

CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 1.27 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, December 13th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st.

CoreSite Realty has raised its dividend payment by 36.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. CoreSite Realty has a payout ratio of 229.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect CoreSite Realty to earn $5.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.7%.

Shares of CoreSite Realty stock opened at $171.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93. CoreSite Realty has a 12-month low of $107.23 and a 12-month high of $173.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.83.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.87). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 266.08%. The company had revenue of $163.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CoreSite Realty will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CoreSite Realty news, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total transaction of $110,992.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian Warren sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.62, for a total transaction of $130,577.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,627 shares of company stock worth $825,194 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CoreSite Realty stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,866 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.26% of CoreSite Realty worth $15,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $158.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.23.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

