CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Shares Bought by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,508 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in CoreCivic were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CoreCivic by 50.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 558,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,868,000 after buying an additional 186,221 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in CoreCivic by 14.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 5,574 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in CoreCivic during the first quarter worth $188,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in CoreCivic by 1.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 834,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,554,000 after buying an additional 11,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in CoreCivic by 6.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 202,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 11,519 shares during the period. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CXW opened at $11.07 on Tuesday. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.92 and a 52 week high of $12.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.77.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. CoreCivic had a positive return on equity of 5.03% and a negative net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $471.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoreCivic Company Profile

CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties segments. The CoreCivic Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.

