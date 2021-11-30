Contrasting Toast (NYSE:TOST) & Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN)

Toast (NYSE:TOST) and Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Toast and Zendesk, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Toast
|0
|4
|6
|0
|2.60
|Zendesk
|0
|5
|10
|0
|2.67
Insider and Institutional Ownership
8.8% of Toast shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.4% of Zendesk shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Zendesk shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Profitability
This table compares Toast and Zendesk’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Toast
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Zendesk
|-18.59%
|-31.60%
|-6.37%
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Toast and Zendesk’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Toast
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Zendesk
|$1.03 billion
|11.17
|-$218.18 million
|($1.96)
|-48.53
Toast has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zendesk.
Summary
Zendesk beats Toast on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Toast
Toast Inc. builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc. is based in Boston.
About Zendesk
Zendesk, Inc. engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update. Its also features ticketing system; community forums; help desk software; IT help desk; security; and tech specs. The company was founded by Mikkel Asger Svane, Morten Primdahl and Alexander Aghassipour in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
