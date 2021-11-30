Contrasting Toast (NYSE:TOST) & Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN)

Toast (NYSE:TOST) and Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Toast and Zendesk, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Toast 0 4 6 0 2.60 Zendesk 0 5 10 0 2.67

Toast currently has a consensus target price of $62.11, indicating a potential upside of 42.20%. Zendesk has a consensus target price of $149.69, indicating a potential upside of 57.39%. Given Zendesk’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Zendesk is more favorable than Toast.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.8% of Toast shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.4% of Zendesk shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Zendesk shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Toast and Zendesk’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Toast N/A N/A N/A Zendesk -18.59% -31.60% -6.37%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Toast and Zendesk’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Toast N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Zendesk $1.03 billion 11.17 -$218.18 million ($1.96) -48.53

Toast has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zendesk.

Summary

Zendesk beats Toast on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Toast

Toast Inc. builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc. is based in Boston.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc. engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update. Its also features ticketing system; community forums; help desk software; IT help desk; security; and tech specs. The company was founded by Mikkel Asger Svane, Morten Primdahl and Alexander Aghassipour in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

