CONTRACOIN (CTCN) 24 Hour Volume Tops $409,648.00

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded down 18.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 30th. CONTRACOIN has a market capitalization of $18.36 million and $409,648.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CONTRACOIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000736 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CONTRACOIN has traded 17.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000486 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000302 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.89 or 0.00099332 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000077 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CONTRACOIN Profile

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) is a coin. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,559,270 coins. CONTRACOIN’s official website is www.contracoin.network . CONTRACOIN’s official Twitter account is @InfoContracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Contracoin, founded in Southport Australia in 2018, is a Global Real Estate Blockchain-powered platform by Contracorp Limited, which allows real estate agents, brokers and property developers to gain exposure to international real estate investors.Contracoin aims to make property investment easily available to the masses by eliminating the traditional barriers through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency. Contracoin is a project of Contra Global. “

Buying and Selling CONTRACOIN

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CONTRACOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CONTRACOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

