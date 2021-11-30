ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Shares Down 9.1%

Shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) traded down 9.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.58 and last traded at $3.60. 539,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 33,642,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.96.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on ContextLogic from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer lowered ContextLogic from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on ContextLogic from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on ContextLogic from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered ContextLogic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.77.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.15 and a 200-day moving average of $7.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion and a PE ratio of -1.02.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 91.67% and a negative net margin of 33.67%. On average, research analysts expect that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Hans Tung sold 347,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $2,206,983.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tarun Kumar Jain sold 67,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total value of $330,588.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,892,511 shares of company stock valued at $10,776,690 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WISH. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 1,217.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 6,252,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 5,778,048 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ContextLogic by 545.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,452,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,985,000 after buying an additional 5,453,633 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ContextLogic by 201.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,010,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,356,000 after buying an additional 3,349,551 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in ContextLogic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,215,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ContextLogic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,465,000. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH)

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

