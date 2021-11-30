Content Neutrality Network (CNN) 24 Hour Volume Hits $21,084.00

Content Neutrality Network (CURRENCY:CNN) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. During the last seven days, Content Neutrality Network has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Content Neutrality Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Content Neutrality Network has a total market capitalization of $1.05 million and $21,084.00 worth of Content Neutrality Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Content Neutrality Network alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003133 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00045709 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00008083 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.44 or 0.00235719 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.66 or 0.00088819 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Content Neutrality Network Profile

Content Neutrality Network is a coin. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. Content Neutrality Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,035,223,816 coins. Content Neutrality Network’s official website is cnntoken.io . Content Neutrality Network’s official Twitter account is @CNN_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Content Neutrality Network is an Ethereum-based content ecosystem. CNN is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. It is used to pay for content, as the incentive program reward, and as the revenue share paid to content creators. “

Buying and Selling Content Neutrality Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Neutrality Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Content Neutrality Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Content Neutrality Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Content Neutrality Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Content Neutrality Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.