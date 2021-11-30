Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Trading Down 5.1%

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) shares fell 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.34 and last traded at $7.37. 1,993 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 265,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.77.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Consolidated Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Get Consolidated Communications alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $725.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.14. Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 10.01% and a positive return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $318.58 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Consolidated Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 3,731.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 151.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 79.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 721.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 9,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

About Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL)

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and broadband communications services. It provides integrated communication services in consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in California, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.