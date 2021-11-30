ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Acquired by BTR Capital Management Inc.

BTR Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,869 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,688,147 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $6,740,909,000 after purchasing an additional 675,979 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,497,939 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,415,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,555 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,916,289 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,269,767,000 after acquiring an additional 623,791 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,392,475 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,059,202,000 after acquiring an additional 288,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,082,300 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $979,091,000 after acquiring an additional 272,703 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on COP. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Societe Generale downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.79.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $686,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COP opened at $72.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $38.77 and a fifty-two week high of $77.98. The stock has a market cap of $95.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.63.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 54.76%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

