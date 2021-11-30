Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Downgraded to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CFMS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Conformis from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conformis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Get Conformis alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CFMS opened at $0.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $163.86 million, a PE ratio of -29.34 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 9.06, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Conformis has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $1.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.23.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Conformis had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 8.19%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Conformis will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 49,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total value of $59,943.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFMS. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Conformis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Conformis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Conformis by 657.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25,418 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Conformis by 2,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 25,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Conformis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conformis Company Profile

ConforMIS, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of joint replacement implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Germany; and Rest of the World. The firm’s products include iUni, iDuo, iTotal CR, and iTotal.

Further Reading: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Conformis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conformis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.