Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Downgraded by TheStreet to “D+”

TheStreet lowered shares of Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Conformis from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conformis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

CFMS stock opened at $0.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 9.06 and a quick ratio of 8.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.86 million, a P/E ratio of -29.34 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.19 and a 200-day moving average of $1.23. Conformis has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $1.96.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Conformis had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 6.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Conformis will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 49,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total transaction of $59,943.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Conformis in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Conformis in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Conformis by 657.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 25,418 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Conformis by 2,400.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 25,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Conformis in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Conformis Company Profile

ConforMIS, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of joint replacement implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Germany; and Rest of the World. The firm’s products include iUni, iDuo, iTotal CR, and iTotal.

