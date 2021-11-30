Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) Short Interest Update

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, an increase of 118.9% from the October 31st total of 511,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 772,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

CNCE traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $3.38. The company had a trading volume of 6,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,339,797. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.59. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.64 and a 1-year high of $13.50. The stock has a market cap of $117.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.38.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.03. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 56.79% and a negative net margin of 203.59%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Concert Pharmaceuticals will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,752,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,732,000 after purchasing an additional 24,004 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,281,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,407,000 after buying an additional 274,027 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 993,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after buying an additional 69,776 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 719,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after buying an additional 49,938 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 498,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 150,871 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

CNCE has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Concert Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target (down from $13.00) on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.60.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs through the use of deuterium technology. Its product candidates target a range of diseases including autoimmune disorders, inflammation, and central nervous system disorders.

