Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.160-$0.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $110 million-$115 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $101.33 million.Computer Task Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.550-$0.570 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Computer Task Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

CTG traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $7.81. The company had a trading volume of 43 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,628. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.09 and a 200-day moving average of $8.84. The company has a market capitalization of $119.81 million, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.70. Computer Task Group has a one year low of $6.04 and a one year high of $11.68.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $90.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.19 million. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 9.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Computer Task Group will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James R. Helvey III bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.90 per share, for a total transaction of $44,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Computer Task Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Computer Task Group in the second quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 15.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 4,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

About Computer Task Group

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

