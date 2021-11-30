Comparing Cereplast (OTCMKTS:CERPQ) and Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR)

Cereplast (OTCMKTS:CERPQ) and Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Cereplast and Danimer Scientific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cereplast N/A N/A N/A Danimer Scientific -102.95% -8.43% -6.00%

This table compares Cereplast and Danimer Scientific’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cereplast N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Danimer Scientific $47.33 million 29.96 -$8.85 million ($0.91) -15.53

Cereplast has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Danimer Scientific.

Risk and Volatility

Cereplast has a beta of 3.04, meaning that its share price is 204% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Danimer Scientific has a beta of -0.45, meaning that its share price is 145% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Cereplast and Danimer Scientific, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cereplast 0 0 0 0 N/A Danimer Scientific 0 0 2 0 3.00

Danimer Scientific has a consensus target price of $25.50, indicating a potential upside of 80.47%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.7% of Danimer Scientific shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Cereplast shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of Danimer Scientific shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Cereplast Company Profile

Cereplast, Inc. does not have significant operation. Previously, it was involved in the development and are commercialization of bio-based resins. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Zhengzhou, China.

Danimer Scientific Company Profile

Danimer Scientific, Inc., a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers. The company offers its products to manufacturers in the plastics industry. Danimer Scientific, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Bainbridge, Georgia.

