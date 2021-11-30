Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Director Charles J. Baird Buys 500 Shares of Stock

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Director Charles J. Baird purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.28 per share, for a total transaction of $21,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Charles J. Baird also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 20th, Charles J. Baird bought 500 shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.26 per share, for a total transaction of $19,130.00.

NASDAQ CTBI opened at $42.04 on Tuesday. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.65 and a 1-year high of $47.53. The company has a market cap of $749.99 million, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.13.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 35.56%. The firm had revenue of $56.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.40 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.68%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTBI. FMR LLC lifted its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 68.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 192,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,891,000 after buying an additional 78,400 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 56.8% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 96,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,889,000 after buying an additional 34,900 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new position in Community Trust Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $1,279,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 34.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 116,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,775,000 after buying an additional 29,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 29.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,967,000 after acquiring an additional 27,915 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

