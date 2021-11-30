Comerica Bank Reduces Stock Position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,593 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.09% of Axcelis Technologies worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 68.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 285,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,536,000 after purchasing an additional 115,899 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 4.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 584,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,624,000 after purchasing an additional 24,389 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 2.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 169,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $5,186,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 103,740.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 10,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 1,000 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $62,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 6,329 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $394,106.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,043 shares of company stock worth $757,956 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Shares of ACLS stock opened at $62.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 1.50. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $26.82 and a one year high of $65.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $176.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.20 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 14.95%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

