Comerica Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,860 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,149 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.06% of CNX Resources worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in CNX Resources by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CNX Resources by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in CNX Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in CNX Resources by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,771 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,227 shares during the period. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in CNX Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CNX shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Truist increased their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CNX Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

CNX stock opened at $14.19 on Tuesday. CNX Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $16.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.42. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. CNX Resources’s revenue was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

