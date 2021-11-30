Comerica Bank Lowers Position in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Hibbett Sports were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 0.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 5.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 630,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,481,000 after purchasing an additional 35,081 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 1.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 573,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,386,000 after purchasing an additional 10,360 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 7.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 388,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,855,000 after purchasing an additional 25,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 30.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 285,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,495,000 after purchasing an additional 67,254 shares in the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hibbett Sports alerts:

NASDAQ:HIBB opened at $83.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.17 and a 12 month high of $101.65. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.15.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $1.62. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The business had revenue of $419.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Alton E. Yother sold 5,000 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total transaction of $486,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,429,700.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Mitchell Benck bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.34 per share, for a total transaction of $148,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.17.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

Featured Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB).

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.