Comerica Bank Has $1.42 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 130.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,758 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 72.4% during the second quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 6,720 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $484,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.9% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 330,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,375,000 after purchasing an additional 24,285 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 33,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $157,039,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $81.56 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $81.21 and a fifty-two week high of $83.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.44.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.101 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st.

