Comerica Bank Has $1.38 Million Stock Position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 973 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1,543.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,081,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,508,000 after buying an additional 1,955,107 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 54.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,717,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,179,000 after buying an additional 1,672,778 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $32,191,000. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 141.6% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,023,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,755,000 after buying an additional 599,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 22.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,161,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,564,000 after purchasing an additional 570,485 shares during the period. 68.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VNO shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vornado Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.71.

Shares of VNO opened at $41.58 on Tuesday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $35.02 and a 12-month high of $50.91. The company has a quick ratio of 6.70, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.06 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.56.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.58). Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a positive return on equity of 1.79%. The company had revenue of $409.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -341.93%.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

Featured Story: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.