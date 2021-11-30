Comerica Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Comerica Bank increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 211.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,467 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,430 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BFAM. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 30.6% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Institutional investors own 95.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,603 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total value of $273,295.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 6,350 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.84, for a total transaction of $989,584.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,733 shares of company stock worth $2,009,455. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BFAM stock opened at $124.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.90 and a beta of 0.92. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $119.89 and a one year high of $182.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $147.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $460.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.45 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 6.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BFAM. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.00.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

