Coinsuper Ecosystem Network One Day Trading Volume Tops $36.00 (CEN)

Coinsuper Ecosystem Network (CURRENCY:CEN) traded up 15.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 30th. Coinsuper Ecosystem Network has a market cap of $301,060.98 and $36.00 worth of Coinsuper Ecosystem Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coinsuper Ecosystem Network coin can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Coinsuper Ecosystem Network has traded up 266.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Coinsuper Ecosystem Network alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00044922 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00008006 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.53 or 0.00235910 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.06 or 0.00088648 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00011532 BTC.

Coinsuper Ecosystem Network Coin Profile

Coinsuper Ecosystem Network (CEN) is a coin. Coinsuper Ecosystem Network’s total supply is 898,614,083 coins and its circulating supply is 358,497,293 coins. The official website for Coinsuper Ecosystem Network is www.coinsuper.com/#/home . Coinsuper Ecosystem Network’s official Twitter account is @Coinsuper_OFCL and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CEN (“Coinsuper Ecosystem Network”) is Coinsuper’s platform token. It is based on the ERC-20 token standard and has a total supply of 1 billion tokens, with no further issuance. Coinsuper is committed to building a world-class cryptocurrency exchange that drives mainstream and institutional adoption of digital assets. Coinsuper’s unique expertise in traditional finance, combined with its technical and operational excellence, makes it uniquely qualified to achieve this goal. CEN will serve as Coinsuper’s platform token and power a robust cryptocurrency ecosystem that is comprised of the Coinsuper exchange, a network of global crypto investors, top crypto investment funds, regulatory authorities, and blockchain innovation labs. “

Coinsuper Ecosystem Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinsuper Ecosystem Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coinsuper Ecosystem Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coinsuper Ecosystem Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Coinsuper Ecosystem Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coinsuper Ecosystem Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.