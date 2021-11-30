Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Short Interest Down 67.6% in November

Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a decline of 67.6% from the October 31st total of 46,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 18.9 days.

A number of analysts have commented on CGEAF shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$131.00 to C$126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$128.00 to C$125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$129.00 to C$127.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cogeco Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

OTCMKTS CGEAF opened at $78.79 on Tuesday. Cogeco Communications has a 1 year low of $74.22 and a 1 year high of $98.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.43.

Cogeco Communications, Inc is a communications company, which provides Internet, video and telephony services to residential and business customers. It operates through the Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services segments. The Canadian Broadband Services segment activities are carried out by Cogeco Connexion in the provinces of Québec and Ontario.

