Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 291 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,884 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in 3M by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services lifted its position in 3M by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 7,141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC lifted its position in 3M by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 16,811 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in 3M by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its position in 3M by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 10,459 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 66.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MMM opened at $176.23 on Tuesday. 3M has a 52 week low of $163.38 and a 52 week high of $208.95. The firm has a market cap of $101.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.10%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $195.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.08.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

