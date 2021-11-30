Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sabal Trust CO lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 103,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,839,000 after buying an additional 4,161 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 13,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 28,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,511,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 292,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,140,000 after buying an additional 10,425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAT opened at $195.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.33. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $172.28 and a twelve month high of $246.69. The stock has a market cap of $105.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.40. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th were issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.49%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.05.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $1,028,205.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

