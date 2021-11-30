Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $673,000 Stock Position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 25.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDXJ. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 6,300.0% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 28.6% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 81.9% during the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GDXJ opened at $43.09 on Tuesday. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.31 and a fifty-two week high of $58.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.40.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

