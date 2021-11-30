Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bailard Inc. raised its position in Eaton by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 58,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,722,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in Eaton by 5.5% in the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 216,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,009,000 after acquiring an additional 11,319 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its position in Eaton by 14.1% in the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 15,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Eaton by 21.1% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Eaton by 1.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,363,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $498,367,000 after acquiring an additional 57,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Craig Arnold sold 127,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total transaction of $21,861,061.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total transaction of $8,642,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Eaton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Eaton from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.88.

Eaton stock opened at $167.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $162.94 and its 200-day moving average is $157.72. The company has a market cap of $66.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $113.79 and a 12 month high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.03%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

