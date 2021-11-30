Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) by 512.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,693 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IHI. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 10,430.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 622,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 616,524 shares during the period. Marks Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,200,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 183.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 351,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,947,000 after buying an additional 227,700 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 463.6% during the 3rd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 257,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,193,000 after buying an additional 212,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 521.3% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 178,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,224,000 after acquiring an additional 150,012 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IHI opened at $63.26 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.37. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a one year low of $51.69 and a one year high of $67.29.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.