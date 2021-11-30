Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,132 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 4.7% of Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $20,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 492,449.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,039,155 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,741 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at about $4,445,652,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 277.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 615,826 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,118,539,000 after purchasing an additional 452,800 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Amazon.com by 2.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,173,783 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $55,640,401,000 after purchasing an additional 338,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1,544.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 260,655 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $896,695,000 after purchasing an additional 244,800 shares in the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,561.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3,416.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,413.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 69.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,881.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $12.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,100.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,156.80.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total value of $2,516,734.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,498 shares of company stock worth $293,480,991. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

