ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,847 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 47.6% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,622 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund in the second quarter valued at about $228,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 164.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,819 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 26,619 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 9.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 9,432 shares during the period. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 45.1% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 85,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 26,712 shares during the period.

Get ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE CTR opened at $24.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.22. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.18 and a 52-week high of $28.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%.

About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund

ClearBridge MLP & Midstream Total Return Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It offers total-return oriented portfolio of primarily energy master limited partnerships (MLPs) and midstream entities. It also engages in the provision of the opportunity for attractive, tax-deferred distributions with a combined emphasis on capital appreciation.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.