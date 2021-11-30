Clarius Group LLC Has $1.53 Million Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 156.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 189,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,326,000 after acquiring an additional 6,671 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 55,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:C opened at $65.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $131.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.60 and its 200-day moving average is $71.06. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.99 and a 1-year high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. Citigroup had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 29.23%. The company had revenue of $17.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.07%.

In other Citigroup news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,014,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

C has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.15.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

