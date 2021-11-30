Clarius Group LLC Grows Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,926 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,562 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Bank of Marin boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 12,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,880 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,394 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRM. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on salesforce.com from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Truist increased their price target on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. JMP Securities increased their price target on salesforce.com from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on salesforce.com from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.44.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $296.74 on Tuesday. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The company has a market cap of $290.51 billion, a PE ratio of 119.17, a P/E/G ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $289.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.21.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total transaction of $5,387,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,135 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.27, for a total value of $1,633,566.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 672,851 shares of company stock valued at $188,622,336. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

