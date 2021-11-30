Clarius Group LLC Buys 4,914 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 470,260 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 4,914 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for 4.6% of Clarius Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $51,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Bank grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 15,838 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Torray LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 10,840 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $110.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.84. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $95.92 and a 12-month high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $5,250,312.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total transaction of $457,042.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Atlantic Securities lowered Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

