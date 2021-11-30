Clarius Group LLC Acquires 312 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,456 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Amundi acquired a new position in PayPal in the second quarter valued at about $1,795,503,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in PayPal by 224.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,016,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $879,275,000 after buying an additional 2,086,752 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter worth about $311,152,000. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter worth about $291,480,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in PayPal by 29.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,106,142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,196,856,000 after buying an additional 929,438 shares during the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PayPal news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $387,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David W. Dorman bought 1,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $186.47 per share, with a total value of $288,469.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,114 shares of company stock valued at $7,102,758. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PYPL. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $263.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $329.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.13.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $187.24 on Tuesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $182.43 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $219.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.01, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $237.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $264.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

