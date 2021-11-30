Civic Reaches Market Capitalization of $365.08 Million (CVC)

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. Civic has a total market capitalization of $365.08 million and approximately $66.96 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Civic coin can currently be purchased for $0.54 or 0.00000955 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Civic has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Civic alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003133 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00045709 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00008083 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.44 or 0.00235719 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.66 or 0.00088819 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Civic Coin Profile

Civic (CRYPTO:CVC) is a coin. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 coins. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform . The official website for Civic is www.civic.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Civic is a decentralized identity ecosystem that allows for on-demand, secure and lower cost access to identity verification via the blockchain. Through a digital Identity platform, users to set up their own virtual identity and to store it along with their personally identifiable information on the device. This information will go through a verification process conducted by the identity validators on the platform and then ported into the blockchain where service providers can access it with the proper permission from the user. CVC is an Ethereum-based token used by service providers that are looking to acquire information about a user. These can make a payment in CVC. The smart contract system employed will then see funds delivered to both the validator and the identity owner (user). “

Buying and Selling Civic

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Civic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Civic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Civic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.