City Holding Co. Sells 6,710 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

City Holding Co. lowered its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,710 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Campbell Soup in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Campbell Soup in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Campbell Soup in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Campbell Soup in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Campbell Soup in the second quarter worth about $72,000. 50.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CPB stock opened at $41.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.38 and its 200 day moving average is $43.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $39.76 and a 52-week high of $53.77.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 30.73%. Campbell Soup’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 1st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.98%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CPB shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Campbell Soup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

